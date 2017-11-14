Dent Coad’s Illuminati and Masonic Conspiracy Theories

Emma Dent Coad suggested her Kensington constituents were victims of a conspiracy at the hands of the Illuminati and Freemasons, Guido can reveal. In a particularly loony blog post written in 2014, just three years ago, Dent Coad talked about Kensington council “selling our borough’s soul to the highest bidder”, implying foul play over a series of planning and financial decisions made by council. Dent Coad illustrated her article with an Illuminati symbol, and another graphic explaining a Masonic handshake.

Somewhat unusual behaviour, and the sort of thing which the most basic vetting should have flagged up before she became an MP. Guido won’t say who tipped him off about Dent Coad’s blog post, but… *secret handshake*