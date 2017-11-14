Dent Coad Drew Tory Being Hanged From Tree

Not sure what was going through Emma Dent Coad’s mind when she decided it would be a good idea to draw a man being hanged from the tree on the Tory Party logo. Dent Coad posted the image on her blog, explaining she was setting up a Facebook group to find a “new Tory logo” and this was her submission. Neither Dent Coad nor Labour want to comment. She’s gone full Jared…

UPDATE: Tory MP Kemi Badenoch responds: “Words fail me. Just been to her site to see it for myself. It actually looks like a black conservative hanging from a tree. Whether or not she meant that, its not behaviour becoming of an MP.”

Women2Win’s Resham Kotecha: “I don’t understand how anyone can say this woman should have the privilege of sitting in our Parliament. Disgusting. Really sad that so many on the left continue to defend Emma Dent Coat. Labour, have some integrity- condemn her & remove the whip.”