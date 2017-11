After saying nothing all day yesterday, Emma Dent Coad has finally issued an apology to Shaun Bailey after labelling him a “token ghetto boy” and “scumbag”. Probably something to do with the story making BBC News and all the papers last night. Dent Coad told BBC Radio London:

“If [Mr Bailey] is offended, I apologise.”

Corbyn’s outriders who defended Dent Coad on Twitter yesterday not so vocal this morning…