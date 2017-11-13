Shaun Bailey: I’m Shocked and Saddened By Hate-Filled Racist Dent Coad

Guido has spoken to Shaun Bailey about Emma Dent Coad’s racially charged comments calling him a “token ghetto boy” and a “free-loading scumbag”. He says Labour should consider suspending her:

“I am shocked and saddened by the hate-filled, racist article written by Labour MP Emma Dent-Coad which has surfaced this afternoon. During my time in politics I have dealt with prejudice and attacks from hard-line groups, including the BNP, but not once have I been labelled a ‘token ghetto boy’.

Her use of language, including the caption of ‘keeping it real’, is more akin to that of a white supremacist group than that of an elected politician and she should be ashamed. As someone who was born into a poor family in Ladbroke Grove, I am proud of my charity work helping deprived community groups in the area Ms Dent-Coad now represents.

Ms Dent-Coad has a long history of public intimidation. She should publicly apologise for these latest slurs – not just to me but to the wider black community – and the Labour Party should consider her position.”

Yet another Labour race row. And once again they are very slow to react…

UPDATE: Bailey tells LBC Corbyn should withdraw the whip:

Tags:
People: /
November 13, 2017 at 1:41 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Lots of anti-Boris journalists are ignoring this from Richard Ratcliffe:

“It’s not in Nazanin’s interests to have the Foreign Secretary battling for his job”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Dent Coad Also Called Bailey “Ghetto Man Low Life” Dent Coad Also Called Bailey “Ghetto Man Low Life”
Labour MP: Black Tory Candidate is “Token Ghetto Boy” and “Scumbag” Labour MP: Black Tory Candidate is “Token Ghetto Boy” and “Scumbag”
Kensington Tories Ask Voters: How Important is Grenfell? Kensington Tories Ask Voters: How Important is Grenfell?
Hitler Row Labour Candidate: British Government Did 7/7 Hitler Row Labour Candidate: British Government Did 7/7
McDonnell: We’ll Move Out McDonnell: We’ll Move Out
Corbyn’s Record on Iran Corbyn’s Record on Iran
Khan Lies His Way Through Marr Khan Lies His Way Through Marr
Labour Candidate: ‘What Good Have the Jews Done?’ Labour Candidate: ‘What Good Have the Jews Done?’
Cap Comp: Patel a Lie Edition Cap Comp: Patel a Lie Edition
From Husky Hugging to Coal Mining From Husky Hugging to Coal Mining
Welsh Labour “Distraught” Carwyn Didn’t Resign Welsh Labour “Distraught” Carwyn Didn’t Resign
Brexit Day: 11PM 29 March 2019 Brexit Day: 11PM 29 March 2019
Penny’s Commons Cock Compilation Penny’s Commons Cock Compilation
Now Cable Duped by MEND Extremists Now Cable Duped by MEND Extremists
IPSO: Skwawkbox is Fake News IPSO: Skwawkbox is Fake News
Nat Cool: SNP MPs Harassing Sports and Social Barmaids Nat Cool: SNP MPs Harassing Sports and Social Barmaids
Welsh Government Spad Under Pressure Welsh Government Spad Under Pressure
Priti Resigns Priti Resigns
Pressure On Carwyn As Carl Sargeant’s Family Releases Emails Pressure On Carwyn As Carl Sargeant’s Family Releases Emails
Priti Lands Priti Lands