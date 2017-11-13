Shaun Bailey: I’m Shocked and Saddened By Hate-Filled Racist Dent Coad

Guido has spoken to Shaun Bailey about Emma Dent Coad’s racially charged comments calling him a “token ghetto boy” and a “free-loading scumbag”. He says Labour should consider suspending her:

“I am shocked and saddened by the hate-filled, racist article written by Labour MP Emma Dent-Coad which has surfaced this afternoon. During my time in politics I have dealt with prejudice and attacks from hard-line groups, including the BNP, but not once have I been labelled a ‘token ghetto boy’.

Her use of language, including the caption of ‘keeping it real’, is more akin to that of a white supremacist group than that of an elected politician and she should be ashamed. As someone who was born into a poor family in Ladbroke Grove, I am proud of my charity work helping deprived community groups in the area Ms Dent-Coad now represents.

Ms Dent-Coad has a long history of public intimidation. She should publicly apologise for these latest slurs – not just to me but to the wider black community – and the Labour Party should consider her position.”