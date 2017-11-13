Hitler Row Labour Candidate: British Government Did 7/7 Bombings

Remarkably Labour still won’t comment on Guido’s story about their candidate Naz Khan defending Hitler and asking “what good have the Jews done?”. Even more extraordinarily they are keeping her as a candidate. Will they when they see this?

Above is a Facebook post which claimed the “government plotted 7/7 attacks to boost Iraq war support”, pushing conspiracy theories that “the four British Muslims involved were tricked by the authorities into taking part”. Naz Khan then commented below: “Thought provoking… an eye opener, not to believe everything in the news”. Not only is this person clearly anti-Semitic, she seems to believe it is possible the government carried out the 7/7 bombings. The sort of person Labour want as a candidate in Bradford…