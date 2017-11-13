Dent Coad Condemned For “Vile Prejudice” Towards Black People

Tory MP James Cleverly reacts to Guido’s revelations about Labour MP Emma Dent Coad’s racially charged comments:

“This is vile and unacceptable language, and once again highlights a distasteful prejudice towards black Conservatives that I’ve called out before. When will Labour deal with this?”

Women’s Equality Party candidate Nimco Ali adds:

“You Emma Dent Coad are a racist and as some who is the sister of a Tory black young man, you disgust me. My brother is a black Tory man and the left have acted like they owned him and I am so angry right now. I got the same BS for standing for WEP. She is a racist and should go.”