Dent Coad Condemned For “Vile Prejudice” Towards Black People

Tory MP James Cleverly reacts to Guido’s revelations about Labour MP Emma Dent Coad’s racially charged comments:

“This is vile and unacceptable language, and once again highlights a distasteful prejudice towards black Conservatives that I’ve called out before. When will Labour deal with this?”

Women’s Equality Party candidate Nimco Ali adds:

“You Emma Dent Coad are a racist and as some who is the sister of a Tory black young man, you disgust me. My brother is a black Tory man and the left have acted like they owned him and I am so angry right now. I got the same BS for standing for WEP. She is a racist and should go.”

Doesn’t look good for Dent Coad. No comment from Labour, no Labour MPs defending her…

Tags:
People:
November 13, 2017 at 1:10 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Lots of anti-Boris journalists are ignoring this from Richard Ratcliffe:

“It’s not in Nazanin’s interests to have the Foreign Secretary battling for his job”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Dent Coad Also Called Bailey “Ghetto Man Low Life” Dent Coad Also Called Bailey “Ghetto Man Low Life”
Labour MP: Black Tory Candidate is “Token Ghetto Boy” and “Scumbag” Labour MP: Black Tory Candidate is “Token Ghetto Boy” and “Scumbag”
Kensington Tories Ask Voters: How Important is Grenfell? Kensington Tories Ask Voters: How Important is Grenfell?
Hitler Row Labour Candidate: British Government Did 7/7 Hitler Row Labour Candidate: British Government Did 7/7
McDonnell: We’ll Move Out McDonnell: We’ll Move Out
Corbyn’s Record on Iran Corbyn’s Record on Iran
Khan Lies His Way Through Marr Khan Lies His Way Through Marr
Labour Candidate: ‘What Good Have the Jews Done?’ Labour Candidate: ‘What Good Have the Jews Done?’
Cap Comp: Patel a Lie Edition Cap Comp: Patel a Lie Edition
From Husky Hugging to Coal Mining From Husky Hugging to Coal Mining
Welsh Labour “Distraught” Carwyn Didn’t Resign Welsh Labour “Distraught” Carwyn Didn’t Resign
Brexit Day: 11PM 29 March 2019 Brexit Day: 11PM 29 March 2019
Penny’s Commons Cock Compilation Penny’s Commons Cock Compilation
Now Cable Duped by MEND Extremists Now Cable Duped by MEND Extremists
IPSO: Skwawkbox is Fake News IPSO: Skwawkbox is Fake News
Nat Cool: SNP MPs Harassing Sports and Social Barmaids Nat Cool: SNP MPs Harassing Sports and Social Barmaids
Welsh Government Spad Under Pressure Welsh Government Spad Under Pressure
Priti Resigns Priti Resigns
Pressure On Carwyn As Carl Sargeant’s Family Releases Emails Pressure On Carwyn As Carl Sargeant’s Family Releases Emails
Priti Lands Priti Lands