Jeremy Corbyn is facing calls to take action against Emma Dent Coad after Guido revealed she called black Tory candidate Shaun Bailey a “token ghetto boy” and “scumbag”. It turns out that was not the only time. Guido has found this tweet from 2011 in which she again attacked Bailey, calling him “ghetto man” and “a low life”. There is no context that explains this away. If this was a Tory MP Labour would be calling on them to go…