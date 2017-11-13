Carwyn’s “Clique” Played “Mind Games” Against Carl Sargeant

Pressure continues to build on Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones as a slew of fresh allegations about the culture in his private office come to light. Carwyn’s former SpAd Steve Jones, who ran the First Minister’s media operation, accuses his “clique” of playing “mind games” against Carl Sargeant for years:

“The behaviour of some at the top of the Welsh Government was like nothing I’d ever seen before. It was pure poison. Ministers were undermined by senior advisers playing power games and seeking to exert unreasonable control over Government and the First Minister himself…

“Dealing with our Plaid Cymru partners in Government at that time, was considerably more straight forward than dealing with the clique surrounding Carwyn. The mind games being employed against Ministers – such as Carl – were at times an utter distraction from the serious business of governing Wales…

“It was clear that all this was getting Carl down. I told Carwyn that Carl was becoming increasingly unhappy. I suggested to him on more  than one occasion that he should simply go for a pint with Carl one night – to talk about things and get back to the kind of relationship they enjoyed before and during Carwyn’s leadership campaign. I don’t know if they ever shared that pint. In any case, it became increasingly obvious that Carwyn was either unwilling or unable to address the culture that existed within his office. He allowed it to develop, fester and grow.”

Carwyn’s current SpAds were seen out celebrating on the night of Carl’s sacking. Questions are now being asked in Welsh political circles about the role played by a number of Carwyn’s former SpAds in the Carl Sargeant case…

Tags:
People:
November 13, 2017 at 2:15 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Lots of anti-Boris journalists are ignoring this from Richard Ratcliffe:

“It’s not in Nazanin’s interests to have the Foreign Secretary battling for his job”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Dent Coad Also Called Bailey “Ghetto Man Low Life” Dent Coad Also Called Bailey “Ghetto Man Low Life”
Labour MP: Black Tory Candidate is “Token Ghetto Boy” and “Scumbag” Labour MP: Black Tory Candidate is “Token Ghetto Boy” and “Scumbag”
Kensington Tories Ask Voters: How Important is Grenfell? Kensington Tories Ask Voters: How Important is Grenfell?
Hitler Row Labour Candidate: British Government Did 7/7 Hitler Row Labour Candidate: British Government Did 7/7
McDonnell: We’ll Move Out McDonnell: We’ll Move Out
Corbyn’s Record on Iran Corbyn’s Record on Iran
Khan Lies His Way Through Marr Khan Lies His Way Through Marr
Labour Candidate: ‘What Good Have the Jews Done?’ Labour Candidate: ‘What Good Have the Jews Done?’
Cap Comp: Patel a Lie Edition Cap Comp: Patel a Lie Edition
From Husky Hugging to Coal Mining From Husky Hugging to Coal Mining
Welsh Labour “Distraught” Carwyn Didn’t Resign Welsh Labour “Distraught” Carwyn Didn’t Resign
Brexit Day: 11PM 29 March 2019 Brexit Day: 11PM 29 March 2019
Penny’s Commons Cock Compilation Penny’s Commons Cock Compilation
Now Cable Duped by MEND Extremists Now Cable Duped by MEND Extremists
IPSO: Skwawkbox is Fake News IPSO: Skwawkbox is Fake News
Nat Cool: SNP MPs Harassing Sports and Social Barmaids Nat Cool: SNP MPs Harassing Sports and Social Barmaids
Welsh Government Spad Under Pressure Welsh Government Spad Under Pressure
Priti Resigns Priti Resigns
Pressure On Carwyn As Carl Sargeant’s Family Releases Emails Pressure On Carwyn As Carl Sargeant’s Family Releases Emails
Priti Lands Priti Lands