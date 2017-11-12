Khan Lies His Way Through Marr

Mayor of London @SadiqKhan urges the Chancellor to announce a freeze in rail fares in next week’s Budget #marr pic.twitter.com/N0iKj3RqnQ — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) November 12, 2017

Asked by Marr if he regretted his broken promise to freeze travel fares in London, Sadiq Khan said he was “really proud” that fares have been frozen. Does he think Londoners are stupid? During the mayoral campaign Khan pledged: “Londoners won’t pay a penny more for their travel in 2020 than they do today.” Under Khan fares then rose on travelcards, daily caps and monthly Oyster cards. It’s no good blaming the government – TfL advised him he could freeze all fares and even gave him a cost plan. Interviewers shouldn’t let Khan get away with this broken promise of Nick Clegg proportions, not to mention the extraordinary shamelessness of saying he’s “proud” about it…

Today Sadiq Khan said he’s never “knowingly” taken an uber but told us in 2015 he’s “a black cab and an uber man” @VictoriaLIVE @BBCNormanS pic.twitter.com/8jJ3Dh7fiF — Louisa Compton (@louisa_compton) 12 October 2017

Then Marr asked him about Uber. Khan said “I’ve never knowingly taken an Uber”. He really does think we’re stupid. In a 2015 interview with the BBC he described himself as an “Uber man”. It is baffling that Khan gets away with all these demonstrable untruths and broken promises, whether on fares, housing, police, trees, green energy or strikes. Is he really proud?