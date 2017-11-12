Gove: Iran is Responsible, Boris Critics Playing Into Their Hands

Bang on from Gove, who gave Marr a passionate defence of Boris in the wake of increasingly hysterical point-scoring by his enemies. Gove argued:

“It’s plain wrong for us to try to find fault with democrats when the real responsibility is to say to the Iranian regime: you are a serial abuser of human rights, you are the principal sponsor of terrorism, you have blood on your hands in Syria, your responsibility is to insist that this British citizen is at liberty. We play their game, we play into the extremists’ hands if we do anything other than show solidarity in the face of their abuse of human rights.”

Look at those losing their minds about Boris this week: George Osborne’s Evening Standard, the Guardian, the Mirror, the Times, Jeremy Corbyn, Sadiq Khan, ultra Remain MPs and journalists. They are ignoring that Richard Ratcliffe, Nazanin’s husband, has said: “It’s not in Nazanin’s interests to have the Foreign Secretary battling for his job”. And yet Boris’ political enemies are cynically trying to make the whole story about his career rather than Nazanin. They are more interested in attacking Boris than getting her home…

Tags: , ,
People: /
November 12, 2017 at 10:13 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Lots of anti-Boris journalists are ignoring this from Richard Ratcliffe:

“It’s not in Nazanin’s interests to have the Foreign Secretary battling for his job”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Labour Candidate: ‘What Good Have the Jews Done?’ Labour Candidate: ‘What Good Have the Jews Done?’
Cap Comp: Patel a Lie Edition Cap Comp: Patel a Lie Edition
From Husky Hugging to Coal Mining From Husky Hugging to Coal Mining
Welsh Labour “Distraught” Carwyn Didn’t Resign Welsh Labour “Distraught” Carwyn Didn’t Resign
Brexit Day: 11PM 29 March 2019 Brexit Day: 11PM 29 March 2019
Penny’s Commons Cock Compilation Penny’s Commons Cock Compilation
Now Cable Duped by MEND Extremists Now Cable Duped by MEND Extremists
IPSO: Skwawkbox is Fake News IPSO: Skwawkbox is Fake News
Nat Cool: SNP MPs Harassing Sports and Social Barmaids Nat Cool: SNP MPs Harassing Sports and Social Barmaids
Welsh Government Spad Under Pressure Welsh Government Spad Under Pressure
Priti Resigns Priti Resigns
Pressure On Carwyn As Carl Sargeant’s Family Releases Emails Pressure On Carwyn As Carl Sargeant’s Family Releases Emails
Priti Lands Priti Lands
MEND Boss Hints At Corbyn’s Hidden Views MEND Boss Hints At Corbyn’s Hidden Views
Garnier Speaks Garnier Speaks
Leaving Lembit Leaving Lembit
May at Madame Tussauds May at Madame Tussauds
Fatherly Advice for David Prescott Fatherly Advice for David Prescott
LibDem Women Write to Cable Accusing Party of Covering Up Sexual Assaults LibDem Women Write to Cable Accusing Party of Covering Up Sexual Assaults
Where’s Priti? Where’s Priti?