Corbyn’s Record on Iran

Jeremy Corbyn says on the front page of the Observer that Boris is “shaming our nation” over Iran. Is this a wind up? Let’s take a look at Jezza’s record on Iran:

  • Accepted £20,000 for appearing on the Iranian state TV channel Press TV, even after the channel had filmed and broadcast a torture victim’s confession
  • Agreed with a Press TV caller that Britain’s national broadcaster were “Zionist liars”
  • Attended a Press TV / Khomeinist event just 11 months ago, while he was leader of the opposition, posing for photos with an extremist author
  • Attended the Iranian regime’s Al-Quds Day event calling for the destruction of Israel
  • Attended event during which the Iranian regime’s British representatives called for a boycott of Marks and Spencer and others in attendance chanted about gassing Tel Aviv
  • Dismissed western criticism of the Iranian regime as American desire for oil: “It does not take a late night conspiracy theorist to look at the map of the region and see where oil lies, where pipelines go, where the US bases are and which countries they do not have any influence over. That alone should make anyone very wary of the attacks on Iran”
  • Claimed Iran didn’t want nukes: “Iran has a civil nuclear power programme, which in law it is entitled to. This has been transformed into a nuclear weapon threat by the very power that has its own massive capacity to destroy, the USA”

Please, Jezza, tell us more about “shaming our nation”…

Quote of the Day

Lots of anti-Boris journalists are ignoring this from Richard Ratcliffe:

“It’s not in Nazanin’s interests to have the Foreign Secretary battling for his job”

