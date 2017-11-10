Labour Candidate: ‘What Good Have the Jews Done?’

Labour has shortlisted as a potential candidate a woman who posted online: “what have the Jews done good in this world?”. Nasreen Khan, a former RESPECT activist now a Labour member, is on a two person shortlist to fight a council seat in Bradford next year. Khan has previously posted:

“It’s such a shame that the history teachers in our school never taught us this but they are the first to start brainwashing us and our children into thinking the bad guy was Hitler. What have the Jews done good in this world?”

Khan also said:

“The Jews have reaped the rewards of playing victims. Enough is enough!”

Last night Khan said her comments were “inappropriate and unacceptable”. A Labour spokesman said the party does not comment on selections. Unbelievable that Labour won’t comment on this…