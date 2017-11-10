Brexit Day: 11pm 29 March 2019

The government has tabled a cross-party backed amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill revealing the precise moment Britain will finally break free from the shackles of the European Union. Brexit is set for 11PM GMT on Friday 29th of March 2019. Extension to last orders required…

Theresa May makes the announcement today, writing:

“It will be there in black and white on the front page of this historic piece of legislation: the United Kingdom will be leaving the EU on March 29, 2019 at 11pm GMT.”

The PM took the opportunity to slap down any Brexit-wreckers in the Commons, including on her own backbenches, warning:

“But I am just as clear of this: we will not tolerate attempts from any quarter to use the process of amendments to this Bill as a mechanism to try to block the democratic wishes of the British people by attempting to slow down or stop our departure from the European Union. The British people have been clear. Parliament itself voted for Article 50 – and for this Bill at its Second Reading. We are leaving the European Union on March 29, 2019.”

Confirmed…

