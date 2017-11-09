Penny Mordaunt New DfID Secretary

Female Brexiter out, female Brexiter in. Shows the new Chief Whip Julian Smith is taking decisions quickly and crucially is keen to promote women and fresh faces. Tory MPs and grassroots have been crying out for younger, punchier figures around the Cabinet table who can fight the fight – Penny is a true believer and the sort of person who the government should be looking to promote. Should also calm Leavers. Will be a popular appointment…

UPDATE: Sarah Newton is made Minister of State at DWP and hotly tipped 2015 intaker Victoria Atkins becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Home Office.

