Nat Cool: SNP MPs Harassing Sports and Social Barmaids

One angle of the Westminster sleaze scandal that hasn’t had much attention is the rowdy antics of SNP MPs. The Nats profess to loathe Westminster and all its excesses, though the truth is their representatives in SW1 are some of the worst offenders. Alice Bailey is a former barmaid at the Sports and Social, which is usually the researchers’ watering hole but has been taken over in recent years by Nats old enough to be their fathers. She tells the Sun an SNP MP begged her for sex two hours into her first shift. Guido previously told the story of another young barmaid at Sports, who was told to “f**k off” by an SNP MP in his fifties when she tried to put a stop to his drunken behaviour:

“A young barmaid, only in her early twenties yet a seasoned veteran when it comes to turfing out unruly Westminster soaks, approaches a new SNP MP and politely asks him to pack it in. Words are exchanged. Multiple witnesses allege a drunken ‘f— you’ is uttered. Defeated, the barmaid retreats behind the bar to mocking male laughter. So upset is she by the incident, she will leave her job a few weeks later.”

Cybernats forever go on about “Wastemonster“. What they don’t see is how much their MPs enjoy it after hours…