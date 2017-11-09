Nat Cool: SNP MPs Harassing Sports and Social Barmaids

One angle of the Westminster sleaze scandal that hasn’t had much attention is the rowdy antics of SNP MPs. The Nats profess to loathe Westminster and all its excesses, though the truth is their representatives in SW1 are some of the worst offenders. Alice Bailey is a former barmaid at the Sports and Social, which is usually the researchers’ watering hole but has been taken over in recent years by Nats old enough to be their fathers. She tells the Sun an SNP MP begged her for sex two hours into her first shift. Guido previously told the story of another young barmaid at Sports, who was told to “f**k off” by an SNP MP in his fifties when she tried to put a stop to his drunken behaviour:

“A young barmaid, only in her early twenties yet a seasoned veteran when it comes to turfing out unruly Westminster soaks, approaches a new SNP MP and politely asks him to pack it in. Words are exchanged. Multiple witnesses allege a drunken ‘f— you’ is uttered. Defeated, the barmaid retreats behind the bar to mocking male laughter. So upset is she by the incident, she will leave her job a few weeks later.”

Cybernats forever go on about “Wastemonster“. What they don’t see is how much their MPs enjoy it after hours…

Tags: ,
People:
November 9, 2017 at 10:26 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Lord Ashcroft:

“Dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Nat Cool: SNP MPs Harassing Sports and Social Barmaids Nat Cool: SNP MPs Harassing Sports and Social Barmaids
Welsh Government Spad Under Pressure Welsh Government Spad Under Pressure
Priti Resigns Priti Resigns
Pressure On Carwyn As Carl Sargeant’s Family Releases Emails Pressure On Carwyn As Carl Sargeant’s Family Releases Emails
Priti Lands Priti Lands
MEND Boss Hints At Corbyn’s Hidden Views MEND Boss Hints At Corbyn’s Hidden Views
Garnier Speaks Garnier Speaks
Leaving Lembit Leaving Lembit
May at Madame Tussauds May at Madame Tussauds
Fatherly Advice for David Prescott Fatherly Advice for David Prescott
LibDem Women Write to Cable Accusing Party of Covering Up Sexual Assaults LibDem Women Write to Cable Accusing Party of Covering Up Sexual Assaults
Where’s Priti? Where’s Priti?
Vaz Investigation Still Ongoing After a Year Vaz Investigation Still Ongoing After a Year
Britain Happier Despite Brexit Britain Happier Despite Brexit
Carl Sargeant Dead Carl Sargeant Dead
Local LibDems Don’t Want Olney Back Local LibDems Don’t Want Olney Back
Will Corbyn Sign EDM Condemning Communism? Will Corbyn Sign EDM Condemning Communism?
Quentin Letts BBC Take His Poppy Quentin Letts BBC Take His Poppy
Hero Tory Aide Pounces On Vandal in Dramatic Chase Hero Tory Aide Pounces On Vandal in Dramatic Chase
Assisting The Cabinet Office With Inquiries Assisting The Cabinet Office With Inquiries