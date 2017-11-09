D’Ancona Linked to Newsnight

No shortage of internal BBC candidates throwing their hats into the ring to be the next Newsnight editor, though there is a new name doing the rounds among Beeb insiders this week – Guardian columnist Matthew d’Ancona. Guido hears d’Ancona has been advising Sarah Sands on the Today programme in addition to his weekly segment, he is a staunch defender of Auntie and has editorship experience at the Speccie. He is the acceptable face of liberal, centre-right journalism for Guardianistas so it could make sense. They’ve hired from the Guardian before…

