Welsh Government SpAd Under Pressure this Morning

The family of Carl Sargeant – who is understood to have killed himself after being accused of sexual misconduct – say advisers to the Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones may have manipulated evidence against him. They also failed to detail the charges against Sargaent despite pleas from his solicitors, meaning he had no opportunity to defend himself against unknown allegations. Pictured above are the SpAds out in Cardiff on Friday night celebrating after the sacking of Carl Sargeant from the Welsh government earlier that day.

On the left in the photo above is the First Minister’s senior SpAd Matt Greenough, who is under fire over his handling of the complaint. Greenough is said to be the one who spoke to the complainants before the issue was referred for an internal party investigation. First Minister Carwyn Jones is under serious pressure this morning, Greenough could be sacrificed…