Welsh Government SpAd Under Pressure this Morning

The family of Carl Sargeant – who is understood to have killed himself after being accused of sexual misconduct – say advisers to the Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones may have manipulated evidence against him. They also failed to detail the charges against Sargaent despite pleas from his solicitors, meaning he had no opportunity to defend himself against unknown allegations. Pictured above are the SpAds out in Cardiff on Friday night celebrating after the sacking of Carl Sargeant from the Welsh government earlier that day.

On the left in the photo above is the First Minister’s senior SpAd Matt Greenough, who is under fire over his handling of the complaint. Greenough is said to be the one who spoke to the complainants before the issue was referred for an internal party investigation. First Minister Carwyn Jones is under serious pressure this morning, Greenough could be sacrificed…

Tags: ,
People: /
November 9, 2017 at 8:55 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Lord Ashcroft:

“Dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Nat Cool: SNP MPs Harassing Sports and Social Barmaids Nat Cool: SNP MPs Harassing Sports and Social Barmaids
Welsh Government Spad Under Pressure Welsh Government Spad Under Pressure
Priti Resigns Priti Resigns
Pressure On Carwyn As Carl Sargeant’s Family Releases Emails Pressure On Carwyn As Carl Sargeant’s Family Releases Emails
Priti Lands Priti Lands
MEND Boss Hints At Corbyn’s Hidden Views MEND Boss Hints At Corbyn’s Hidden Views
Garnier Speaks Garnier Speaks
Leaving Lembit Leaving Lembit
May at Madame Tussauds May at Madame Tussauds
Fatherly Advice for David Prescott Fatherly Advice for David Prescott
LibDem Women Write to Cable Accusing Party of Covering Up Sexual Assaults LibDem Women Write to Cable Accusing Party of Covering Up Sexual Assaults
Where’s Priti? Where’s Priti?
Vaz Investigation Still Ongoing After a Year Vaz Investigation Still Ongoing After a Year
Britain Happier Despite Brexit Britain Happier Despite Brexit
Carl Sargeant Dead Carl Sargeant Dead
Local LibDems Don’t Want Olney Back Local LibDems Don’t Want Olney Back
Will Corbyn Sign EDM Condemning Communism? Will Corbyn Sign EDM Condemning Communism?
Quentin Letts BBC Take His Poppy Quentin Letts BBC Take His Poppy
Hero Tory Aide Pounces On Vandal in Dramatic Chase Hero Tory Aide Pounces On Vandal in Dramatic Chase
Assisting The Cabinet Office With Inquiries Assisting The Cabinet Office With Inquiries