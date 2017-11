Priti Resigns

Priti Patel has resigned as Secretary of State for International Development. Long day…

UPDATE: The exchange of letters. Priti Patel offers “a fulsome apology” to Theresa May and the government in her resignation letter:

Priti Patel’s resignation letter pic.twitter.com/5XiTRAqWla — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) 8 November 2017

Theresa May’s letter accepting Priti Patel’s resignation pic.twitter.com/gu4tg3v8jm — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) 8 November 2017

UPDATE: No replacement until tomorrow: