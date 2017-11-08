Mark Garnier Speaks

Mark Garnier breaks his silence about those sex toys:

“The events of 2010 concerning myself and a former member of staff have been reported outside the context and circumstances in which they occurred.

“At the time we were friends, and I want to be clear that I did not force or pressure her into doing anything.

“It is right that the public expect high standards of behaviour from their elected representatives, and I apologise to my constituents that this situation has occurred.”

He’s not resigning…

