Jezza’s Favourite Magazine Attacks Nationalisation

Completely unsurprisingly, Jezza is “a borderline trainspotter” with a self-confessed “zany” passion for Britain’s railways. When he’s not trying to make a political point by sitting on the train floor he’s he’s getting abuse hurled at him by a carriage full of travelling football fans…

But here’s news sure to make the Labour leader run out of steam: Jezza’s favourite trainspotting magazine Rail carries a long read ripping his headline rail nationalisation policy to shreds. The piece, ‘Nationalisation – a dead end argument’, signals Labour policy is just not the ticket:

“Governments are not very good at delivering public services themselves -there is a tendency to meddling, short-termism, starvation of funding, and nakedly politicised decisions every time things get difficult. Much better to set out the framework of what you want to achieve over a period of time, and then contract with a focused and properly incentivised company to deliver your requirements.”

In fact, the article lists so many objections to Corbyn’s rail plan that it’s difficult to keep track. All put forward by an author of considerable station: a former top railway executive who oversaw a government-run line. With critics like this, how can Jezza just carriage on regardless with the policy?