Vaz Investigation Still Ongoing A Year Later

What with all the talk of scandal in Westminster, the mind inevitably wanders to… Keith Vaz. It’s now more than 12 months since an official complaint about Vaz’s conduct was first made to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards (in September 2016). The Commissioner was asked to investigate whether Vaz broke the Code of Conduct for MPs when he was caught offering to pay for drugs for gay prostitutes. Vaz was Chair of the Home Affairs Select Committee which handles prostitution and drugs legislation…

The Standards Commissioner said yesterday:

“The Commissioner doesn’t give updates and it is not possible to give an expected date for completion.”

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, who submitted the complaint, said:

“I’m rapidly losing confidence in the parliamentary standards procedures. It often said that justice delayed is justice denied.”

Readers will remember the office of Commissioner was established in 2010 in the wake of the expenses scandal, with a mandate to clear up Westminster. Let’s hope all these new probes and inquiries and probes don’t take so long…

Tags: ,
People:
November 7, 2017 at 3:07 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Lord Ashcroft:

“Dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Britain Happier Despite Brexit Britain Happier Despite Brexit
Carl Sargeant Dead Carl Sargeant Dead
Local LibDems Don’t Want Olney Back Local LibDems Don’t Want Olney Back
Will Corbyn Sign EDM Condemning Communism? Will Corbyn Sign EDM Condemning Communism?
Quentin Letts BBC Take His Poppy Quentin Letts BBC Take His Poppy
Hero Tory Aide Pounces On Vandal in Dramatic Chase Hero Tory Aide Pounces On Vandal in Dramatic Chase
Assisting The Cabinet Office With Inquiries Assisting The Cabinet Office With Inquiries
Top Corbynista: Being Mates With Jez Gets You ‘Closer to Women’ Top Corbynista: Being Mates With Jez Gets You ‘Closer to Women’
Labour Rent Their HQ From Offshore Trust Labour Rent Their HQ From Offshore Trust
LibDem HQ Accused of Hushing Up Rape Allegation LibDem HQ Accused of Hushing Up Rape Allegation
Corbyn Suggests Queen Should Apologise Corbyn Suggests Queen Should Apologise
McDonnell and Guardian’s Offshore Investments McDonnell and Guardian’s Offshore Investments
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Corbyn’s Office Sat on New Hopkins Allegations All Week Corbyn’s Office Sat on New Hopkins Allegations All Week
Ban MPs from Sports & Social “Safe Space” Ban MPs from Sports & Social “Safe Space”
Should Crabb Be An Honourable Member? Should Crabb Be An Honourable Member?
Corbyn Promoted Hopkins After Sexual Harassment Complaints Corbyn Promoted Hopkins After Sexual Harassment Complaints
BBC Home of #DespiteBrexit BBC Home of #DespiteBrexit
Full Litany of Abuse Claims Being Covered Up by Labour Full Litany of Abuse Claims Being Covered Up by Labour
Williamson New Defence Secretary Williamson New Defence Secretary