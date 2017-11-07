Siddiq Has Exploited Nazanin Case for Partisan Purposes Before

Richard Radcliffe is doing everything in his power to free his wife, and everyone in his position would do the same. Tulip Siddiq took a very partisan tone in the Commons when she had a go at Boris today for his sloppy language a week ago in front of a Select Committee. Be in no doubt that Siddiq has exploited voters’ natural sympathy for the Nazanin case for partisan purposes.

Above is a letter that was delivered to constituents during the recent general election. It is an official Labour Party leaflet sent in the name of Richard Radcliffe urging voters to vote for Tulip Siddiq. There’s something distasteful about Tulip Siddiq’s exploitation of voter sympathy for an innocent woman held prisoner overseas for partisan purposes.

Learn how you can support the Free Nazanin campaign

Tags:
People:
November 7, 2017 at 4:19 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Lord Ashcroft:

“Dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Vaz Investigation Still Ongoing After a Year Vaz Investigation Still Ongoing After a Year
Britain Happier Despite Brexit Britain Happier Despite Brexit
Carl Sargeant Dead Carl Sargeant Dead
Local LibDems Don’t Want Olney Back Local LibDems Don’t Want Olney Back
Will Corbyn Sign EDM Condemning Communism? Will Corbyn Sign EDM Condemning Communism?
Quentin Letts BBC Take His Poppy Quentin Letts BBC Take His Poppy
Hero Tory Aide Pounces On Vandal in Dramatic Chase Hero Tory Aide Pounces On Vandal in Dramatic Chase
Assisting The Cabinet Office With Inquiries Assisting The Cabinet Office With Inquiries
Top Corbynista: Being Mates With Jez Gets You ‘Closer to Women’ Top Corbynista: Being Mates With Jez Gets You ‘Closer to Women’
Labour Rent Their HQ From Offshore Trust Labour Rent Their HQ From Offshore Trust
LibDem HQ Accused of Hushing Up Rape Allegation LibDem HQ Accused of Hushing Up Rape Allegation
Corbyn Suggests Queen Should Apologise Corbyn Suggests Queen Should Apologise
McDonnell and Guardian’s Offshore Investments McDonnell and Guardian’s Offshore Investments
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Corbyn’s Office Sat on New Hopkins Allegations All Week Corbyn’s Office Sat on New Hopkins Allegations All Week
Ban MPs from Sports & Social “Safe Space” Ban MPs from Sports & Social “Safe Space”
Should Crabb Be An Honourable Member? Should Crabb Be An Honourable Member?
Corbyn Promoted Hopkins After Sexual Harassment Complaints Corbyn Promoted Hopkins After Sexual Harassment Complaints
BBC Home of #DespiteBrexit BBC Home of #DespiteBrexit
Full Litany of Abuse Claims Being Covered Up by Labour Full Litany of Abuse Claims Being Covered Up by Labour