Tory Aide Heroically Pursues Rosindell Car-Smashing Vandal

 

This is the extraordinary moment fearless Tory aide Chris Muspratt pursued Kieron Nickles, the vandal who had thrown a brick through the window of Andrew Rosindell’s car. Nickles testified that he had lost his temper after hearing “Vote Conservative” blaring out of Rosindell’s vehicle during the election campaign. The defence stated: “He believed it was a breach of the peace, and so picked up a brick from the garden, and put it through the window”. What Nickles didn’t bargain for was Rozza’s parliamentary assistant Muspratt giving chase, leading to not one but two nasty falls for the perpetrator and a demolished garden fence for a constituent. Nickles was yesterday given an 8 week curfew and ordered to pay £300 costs. Justice served…

Quote of the Day

Lord Ashcroft:

“Dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear, dear…”

