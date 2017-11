Quentin Letts reports in his column today that the BBC’s Have I Got News for You asked him to remove his poppy before he appeared on the show last week:

“And to those who have upbraided me for not wearing a poppy on TV’s Have I Got News For You last Friday, apologies. I was wearing one beforehand but was asked to remove it. I should have held my ground but wimped out for an easy life.”

Ironically top columnist Quentin’s new book is subtitled “How the Elites Betrayed Britain“…