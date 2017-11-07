Marxist Medicine: The Lancet Editor Praises Karl

Check out this bizarre piece praising Karl Marx in one of Britain’s leading peer-reviewed medical journals, The Lancet, this month. The article isn’t just a junior leftie medic’s fantasy: it’s by the journal’s Editor-in-Chief Dr Richard Horton. He writes:

“Marxism is a call to engage, an invitation to join the struggle to protect the values we share. You don’t have to be a Marxist to appreciate Marx. As the centenary* of his birth approaches, we might agree that medicine has a great deal to learn from Marx.”

Marx you feel sick!

*He means bi-centenary.