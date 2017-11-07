Britain Happier Despite Brexit

Despite all the doom and gloom from the BBC, Faisal Islam, The Times, FT and Guardian, Brexiting Britain is actually happier:

Taking back control feels good, the statisticians cite ‘statistically significant improvements in average ratings of life satisfaction, feeling the things we do in life are worthwhile and happiness for the UK overall’. These are actual ONS figures, not a forecast…

Could this be because all the depressing forecasts of doom and gloom from the government and the media have turned out to be BS? Remember HM Treasury’s official guidance to voters, in a letter sent to each and every household, was that on a Leave vote Britain faced:

  • a year-long recession
  • loss of 500,000 jobs
  • GDP around 3.6% lower

GDP has grown in every quarter by an average of 0.4% since the referendum. Weak growth is not a recession.

GDP is 6.1% higher than the Treasury forecast it would be, according to BrexitCentral.com that is equivalent to £135 billion of extra annual production over their estimate, or just over £2,000 for every man, woman and child.

317,000 new jobs have been created since the referendum, that is 817,000 higher than the Treasury forecast.

The Remainstream media reporting of those Treasury forecasts implied that those of us who wanted to Leave were, in the words of the then Chancellor George Osborne, “economically illiterate”. Leaving aside whether he should have accused us of being “economically innumerate”, it turned out it was in fact him who was totally wrong. 

Is Britain happier because the forecast doom and gloom has not materialised? There will be another happiness dividend when the new Project Fear claims of airplanes not flying, cancer patients going untreated and exports rotting in ports turns out to be untrue…

Quote of the Day

David Davis is asked by Die Welt if his “training in the British commandos” has helped with the negotiations:

“Well, I never killed anyone.”

