Top Corbynista Bragged: ‘Being Mates With Corbyn Gets You Closer to Women’

Yesterday the Observer reported:

“The Observer has been told by several sources that another Corbyn ally bragged about how his friendship with the Labour leader allowed him to get closer to women. There were also multiple claims that he asked a senior female party figure whether she would “twerk against him”. However no official complaint has been made to the party.”

Guido has been told several stories about a senior Corbyn ally who is accused of sexually harassing women. Staff are too scared to complain. He bragged last year that he uses his relationship with Jezza to get close to young women – and was reprimanded by a senior party figure for making the comment at the time. Sources say he keeps asking young female Labour members to go clubbing with him. The NEC is writing a harassment policy in an effort to clamp down on this…

