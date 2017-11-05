Thornberry: “I’m Happy To Go”

Some confusion over the precise sequence of events regarding Labour’s suspended MP Kelvin Hopkins this morning, as Dawn Butler said on Marr:

“My understanding is… when the chief whip was informed of an issue against a member it was dealt with and both sides were happy with the outcome.”

Thornberry later stressed Kelvin “Twerk Me” Hopkins is under investigation and wouldn’t be drawn further on what Labour knew. The Shadow Foreign Secretary threatened to walk out of her interview on Paterson as she was pushed on why Hopkins was promoted after the allegations were first made:

“I’m sorry, that’s what you’re getting, I’m happy to go…”

Nerves wearing thin at the top of Labour…