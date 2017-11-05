Thornberry: “I’m Happy To Go”

Some confusion over the precise sequence of events regarding Labour’s suspended MP Kelvin Hopkins this morning, as Dawn Butler said on Marr:

“My understanding is… when the chief whip was informed of an issue against a member it was dealt with and both sides were happy with the outcome.”

Thornberry later stressed Kelvin “Twerk Me” Hopkins is under investigation and wouldn’t be drawn further on what Labour knew. The Shadow Foreign Secretary threatened to walk out of her interview on Paterson as she was pushed on why Hopkins was promoted after the allegations were first made:

“I’m sorry, that’s what you’re getting, I’m happy to go…”

Nerves wearing thin at the top of Labour…

Tags: ,
People: / /
November 5, 2017 at 12:02 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Anna Soubry calls for Damian Green to go:

“… You stand down, you remove yourself from this position until the conclusion of the investigation. That is what I would do.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Corbyn’s Office Sat on New Hopkins Allegations All Week Corbyn’s Office Sat on New Hopkins Allegations All Week
Ban MPs from Sports & Social “Safe Space” Ban MPs from Sports & Social “Safe Space”
Should Crabb Be An Honourable Member? Should Crabb Be An Honourable Member?
Corbyn Promoted Hopkins After Sexual Harassment Complaints Corbyn Promoted Hopkins After Sexual Harassment Complaints
BBC Home of #DespiteBrexit BBC Home of #DespiteBrexit
Full Litany of Abuse Claims Being Covered Up by Labour Full Litany of Abuse Claims Being Covered Up by Labour
Williamson New Defence Secretary Williamson New Defence Secretary
Corbyn and Labour MPs Host MEND In Parliament Corbyn and Labour MPs Host MEND In Parliament
As It Happened: Fallon Resigns As It Happened: Fallon Resigns
Guardian’s Mike White: Female Lobby Hacks Are “Predators” Guardian’s Mike White: Female Lobby Hacks Are “Predators”
Sketch: House of Wrong’Uns Sketch: House of Wrong’Uns
Former Whip Explains How They Could Cover Up Sex Abuse Scandal Former Whip Explains How They Could Cover Up Sex Abuse Scandal
Ruth Porter to London Stock Exchange Ruth Porter to London Stock Exchange
Correction of the Year From the NUJ Correction of the Year From the NUJ
Geraint Davies Speaks Out on “Endemic Cultural Problem” in Westminster Geraint Davies Speaks Out on “Endemic Cultural Problem” in Westminster
Damian Green Has A Strong Sex Drive, It’s Just Not Very Discriminating Damian Green Has A Strong Sex Drive, It’s Just Not Very Discriminating
Sickos Troll Laura K Over Labour Rape Story Sickos Troll Laura K Over Labour Rape Story
Labour Activist: Party Told Me Not to Pursue Rape Claim Labour Activist: Party Told Me Not to Pursue Rape Claim
Former Tory Whip: It’s Not a Witch Hunt Former Tory Whip: It’s Not a Witch Hunt