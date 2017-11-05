Pincher Quits as Whip

Chris Pincher has tonight quit as a government whip and referred himself to both the Conservative Party’s complaints procedure and the police. It follows the Mail on Sunday’s front page story: “Top Tory’s Bathrobe Pass at Male Aide”. A Downing Street spokesman said:

“After several conversations with the Chief Whip, in order to address a number of questions Mr. Pincher has voluntarily referred himself both to the Party’s complaints procedure and the Police, and has voluntarily stood down from the Whips Office in the meantime.”

More swift action from Julian Smith…