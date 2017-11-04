Saturday Seven Up

This week 333,876 visitors visited 925,186 times viewing 1,463,553 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Tory Aides’ Spreadsheet Names 36 Sex Pest MPs
- Westminster Works Out Who is Top of Tory Sleaze Spreadsheet
- Prue Leith Tweets Great British Bake Off Winner 12 Hours Before Final
- Fallon Resigns
- Full Litany of Abuse Claims Being Covered Up By Labour
- Fallon: I’m Sorry For Touching Julia’s Knee
- Shami: I’m Not Interested in Allegations That Appear on Guido
