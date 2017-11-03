PLP to Consider Banning Labour MPs from Sports & Social “Safe Space”

John Mann is telling his colleagues “We’ve all known for too long that there are people in this place who are best avoided.” He is presenting his “Stop the Sleaze” plan to the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) meeting on Monday. It includes a ban on MPs using the Sports & Social Club bar popular with young staff…

Mann wants MPs banned from using the Sports and Social bar in parliament and for it to be a safe space for young staff away from the groping hands of drunk MPs. His plan also includes compulsory training for all staff of MPs and constituency staff with a clear system of warnings for MPs when it comes to conduct. Shockingly he demands a commitment from the Labour whips and the Labour leadership to not hide reports of abuse or harassment to protect the party’s interests. Implicitly he is accusing the Labour whips and the leadership of covering up scandals.

Mann wants Labour MPs who have been found to have sexually assaulted or harassed people to have to publicly apologise to the victim, to agree to stand down at the next general election and/or have the whip removed if appropriate, mandatory retraining from the Labour Women’s Network and for them to donate a proportion of their MP’s salary to charities that help victims of sexual harassment or abuse. Guido can’t see the PLP going along with this plan…