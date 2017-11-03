Pesto’s Brexit Conversion

Self-confessed metropolitan elitist Robert Peston says he has become sympathetic to the will of the British people and the cause of Brexit. Peston’s new book WTF is not exactly an ode to the cause of Leavers, but the ITV pol ed does admit:

“Please don’t throw me out of the family, I now fear that those that did were on the right side of an important argument and the right side of history.”

In an interview with Iain Dale Peston said:

“When I discovered it wasn’t just me but my entire circle were out of touch with millions of people I genuinely felt ashamed… this was the only opportunity millions of people were ever going to have to say to the people who run this place ‘you’re not listening to us’, it was a massive wake up call to everybody… I take my hat off to them, they have thrown all the cards up in the air… it was the right thing to do.”



Everyone comes round in the end…