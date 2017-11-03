Newsnight Editor Runners and Riders

Media Guido hears the decision as to who will replace Ian Katz as Newsnight editor could be delayed until 2018, as James Harding’s successor as Head of News is likely to be overseeing the recruitment process. That could make it more likely to be an internal candidate given Harding’s unpopular penchant for hiring externally. Insiders don’t expect to see a definitive list of contenders until the new Head of News is appointed. But as ever, Media Guido gives you your early runners and riders…

Rachel Jupp – Former deputy editor of Newsnight from 2013-2016, currently editing Panorama. Has only been there a year, is it too soon for her to return to Newsnight?

Victoria Wakely – Was acting editor of the Today programme before Sarah Sands joined. Seen at the time as steering the Today programme through a good election period.

Louisa Compton – Editor of Victoria Derbyshire and executive editor of Newsbeat. Seen as a rising star within the corporation. Without the departing Harding’s backing will she go for it?

Jess Brammar – Current deputy editor of Newsnight and one of the two acting editors now Katz is off. Very popular among Newsnight staff. Only made deputy last year.

Dan Clarke – Brammar’s fellow deputy editor of Newsnight. Also now acting editor.

Katy Searle – Editor of the Beeb’s political news in Westminster. She was through to the final round to be Today programme editor at the beginning of the year. Plenty of experience on the Six and Ten. Unlikely to go for it now given her new plum job in charge at Millbank.

Rob Burley – Current Marr show editor, might he want to jump ship? Living in Brighton means it would be a long daily commute.

Gavin Allen – Was on Media Guido’s runners and riders for the Head of News job, if he doesn’t get it could he fancy Newsnight? Popular old school hack. Currently oversees Today and the Six and Ten.

Shaminder Nahal – If the Beeb does go for an external candidate what about former the Newsnight deputy editor, who is now at Channel 4? Reportedly partly the inspiration for Emily Mortimer’s portrayal of a TV news producer in Aaron Sorkin’s The Newsroom. Been at Channel 4 since 2012, now head of specialist commissioning.

Neil Breakwell – Moved from Newsnight to Vice last year, though it has struggled to break through as a major player in news. Fancy a return?

Dan Sabbagh – If the BBC does want another print hire, pinching the Guardian’s associate editor is the sort of person they would go for. Though surely time for a non-Guardianista at Newsnight…

Hugh Milbourn – well connected producer with experience across all the political programmes at the BBC. Former program editor at Newsnight.

George Osborne – Not doing much in the evenings these days…

So far it’s a heavily female dominated list, but expect more names to come out in the next few weeks. Good luck…