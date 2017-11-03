Keep Hezbollah Members in Labour, Local Party Hears

At a meeting of the Labour Party’s Queens Park branch last night a member argued that supporters of Hezbollah should be allowed to remain in the party. An astonishing account of the meeting was tweeted by a Labour member who took part in the discussion:

Following a discussion about expelling members who supported other political organisations I gave an example about wanting to be able… — Harris (@talktoharris1) November 2, 2017

“I don’t think a member of Hezbollah should be expelled from the party” But they’re a terrorist organisation. — Harris (@talktoharris1) November 2, 2017

I explained how they blew up a Jewish cultural centre in Buenos Aries (which last time I checked isn’t in Israel) killing 85 people… — Harris (@talktoharris1) November 2, 2017



As Camden Tory council candidate Henry Newman puts it:

“Last night Hampstead and Kilburn Conservatives were proud to mark a century since the Balfour Declaration. It’s frankly terrifying that Labour activists could be asked to justify why murderous terrorists such as Hezbollah should have no place in the Labour Party. Or that condemning terrorists could be seen as sowing division within Labour? When will the Labour Party get a grip on antisemitism?”

What is going on in Labour at the moment?