Corbyn’s Office Sat on New Hopkins Allegations All Week

Corbyn’s office was first told about the Kelvin Hopkins allegations last year and yet still promoted him to the Shadow Cabinet. The cover-up deepened this week. Guido understands several news organisations contacted Labour with details of the allegations against Hopkins 72 hours ago. Labour refused to respond directly to the claims about Hopkins, only issuing a general statement. They only suspended him when the victim, Ava Etemadzadeh, went on the record to the Telegraph last night. Would Labour have done anything Hopkins without him being exposed on the front page of a newspaper? Questions to answer for the Leader’s Office…