Ruth: The Dam Has Broken

“The dam has broken”@RuthDavidsonMSP says Westminster ‘boys locker room culture’ has got to stop https://t.co/ZBU8KY6GR7 #r4today pic.twitter.com/Ato2cixiJa — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) 2 November 2017

Ruth Davidson, addressing Michael Fallon’s resignation in the wake of the Westminster sexual harassment scandal, tells Today:

“The dam has broken on this now, and these overwhelmingly male dominated professions where the boys own locker room culture has prevailed, and it’s all been a bit of a laugh, has got to stop.”

Before the dam broke Ruth tweeted this:

Right, I’m off for a fortnight. In the mean time, here’s @GillianA just sitting round the house in stilettos & seamed stockings. As you do. pic.twitter.com/FMLgrqfmBB — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) June 30, 2017

She laddishly told this line at a Lobby lunch:

“That’s kind of the difference between our two parties. You know, Labour’s still fumbling with its flies while the Tories are enjoying a post-coital cigarette after withdrawing our massive Johnson. Sorry that’s not even my speech, that’s just a text from Stephen Crabb.”

Oh, Ruth….