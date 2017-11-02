Ruth: The Dam Has Broken

“The dam has broken”@RuthDavidsonMSP says Westminster ‘boys locker room culture’ has got to stop https://t.co/ZBU8KY6GR7 #r4today pic.twitter.com/Ato2cixiJa
— BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) 2 November 2017
Ruth Davidson, addressing Michael Fallon’s resignation in the wake of the Westminster sexual harassment scandal, tells Today:
“The dam has broken on this now, and these overwhelmingly male dominated professions where the boys own locker room culture has prevailed, and it’s all been a bit of a laugh, has got to stop.”
Before the dam broke Ruth tweeted this:
Right, I’m off for a fortnight. In the mean time, here’s @GillianA just sitting round the house in stilettos & seamed stockings. As you do. pic.twitter.com/FMLgrqfmBB
— Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) June 30, 2017
She laddishly told this line at a Lobby lunch:
“That’s kind of the difference between our two parties. You know, Labour’s still fumbling with its flies while the Tories are enjoying a post-coital cigarette after withdrawing our massive Johnson. Sorry that’s not even my speech, that’s just a text from Stephen Crabb.”
Oh, Ruth….