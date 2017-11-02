Ruth: The Dam Has Broken

Ruth Davidson, addressing Michael Fallon’s resignation in the wake of the Westminster sexual harassment scandal, tells Today:

“The dam has broken on this now, and these overwhelmingly male dominated professions where the boys own locker room culture has prevailed, and it’s all been a bit of a laugh, has got to stop.”

Before the dam broke Ruth tweeted this:

She laddishly told this line at a Lobby lunch:

“That’s kind of the difference between our two parties. You know, Labour’s still fumbling with its flies while the Tories are enjoying a post-coital cigarette after withdrawing our massive Johnson. Sorry that’s not even my speech, that’s just a text from Stephen Crabb.”

Oh, Ruth….

