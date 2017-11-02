Open Britain Taking a Beating

Here was Open Britain’s chief continuity Remainer James McGrory earlier on the 0.25% interest rate rise:

Meanwhile in the real world, interest rates have risen to, er, where there were before the referendum for the previous eight years:

More sensible Remainers are ignoring Open Britain’s hype:

Sorry, but I can’t get excited about interest rates returning to where they were for seven and a half years before. — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) November 2, 2017

Another calm, reasoned contribution from the Remainer ultras…