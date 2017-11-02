Open Britain Taking a Beating

Here was Open Britain’s chief continuity Remainer James McGrory earlier on the 0.25% interest rate rise:
Meanwhile in the real world, interest rates have risen to, er, where there were before the referendum for the previous eight years:
More sensible Remainers are ignoring Open Britain’s hype:
Sorry, but I can’t get excited about interest rates returning to where they were for seven and a half years before.
— George Eaton (@georgeeaton) November 2, 2017
Another calm, reasoned contribution from the Remainer ultras…