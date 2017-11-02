Gavin Williamson New Defence Secretary

Big promotion for Gavin Williamson, who had succeeded in holding the Tory party and the government together as chief whip over the last few months…
UPDATE: Julian Smith new Chief Whip.
UPDATE II: Esther McVey Deputy Chief Whip.
Big promotion for Gavin Williamson, who had succeeded in holding the Tory party and the government together as chief whip over the last few months…
UPDATE: Julian Smith new Chief Whip.
UPDATE II: Esther McVey Deputy Chief Whip.
Anna Soubry calls for Damian Green to go:
“… You stand down, you remove yourself from this position until the conclusion of the investigation. That is what I would do.”