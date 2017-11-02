Defences Breached!

Tory MPs have received this text message from the whips office about their new Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson:
From: Government Whips Admin Unit (HOC)
Sent: Thursday, November 2, 2017 3:39:36 PM
(UTC+OO:OO) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Subject: Urgent message
Do not reply to a text from Gavin it is a hoax text.
Chris Heaton-Harris
Government Whip
Slightly concerning start…
UPDATE: Tory MPs have now received this message explaining that it isn’t a hoax:
Tory MPs have now received this message: pic.twitter.com/jWUCK4EWL1
— Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) November 2, 2017
Shambles…