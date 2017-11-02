Defences Breached!

Tory MPs have received this text message from the whips office about their new Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson:

From: Government Whips Admin Unit (HOC)

Sent: Thursday, November 2, 2017 3:39:36 PM

Subject: Urgent message Do not reply to a text from Gavin it is a hoax text. Chris Heaton-Harris

Government Whip

Slightly concerning start…

UPDATE: Tory MPs have now received this message explaining that it isn’t a hoax:

Tory MPs have now received this message: pic.twitter.com/jWUCK4EWL1 — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) November 2, 2017

Shambles…