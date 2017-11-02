Corbyn and Labour MPs Host MEND in Parliament

In all the Fallon excitement, Corbyn should not be allowed to get away with his attendance at the MEND event in parliament last night. There’s no two ways about it, MEND is an extremist-linked group whose senior figures have praised Al-Qaeda, attended speeches by al-Qaeda hate preachers, and justified the murder of British troops. Last week the respected Henry Jackson Society think tank dubbed MEND “Islamists posing as civil libertarians”. Tory MPs pulled out of last night’s event when details of MEND’s extremist links were published in the media over the weekend. Yet still Corbyn agreed to be the keynote speaker. Labour MPs Wes Streeting, Stephen Kinnock, Naz Shah, Kate Green and Afzal Khan all attended. Corbyn’s face is now proudly splashed across MEND’s Twitter page.

MEND is a seriously nasty group. Jez and the Labour MPs who attended will have seen the reports about them over the weekend. And they still turned up. It’ll be missed as sleaze takes centre stage, but this is grim stuff from Labour…