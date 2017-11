Speech of the Year – Kemi Badenoch

Backbencher of the Year – Stella Creasy

Comeback of the Year – Sir Vince Cable

Peer of the Year – Lord Adonis

Minister to watch – Boris Johnson

Rising Star – Angela Rayner

Insurgent of the Year – Jacob Rees-Mogg

Negotiator of the Year – Nigel Dodds

Politician of the Year – Jeremy Corbyn

Parliamentarian of the Year – Ruth Davidson