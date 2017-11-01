PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister

Q1 Mr Dennis Skinner (Bolsover) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 1 November

Q2 Ms Nusrat Ghani (Wealden)

Q3 Tim Loughton (East Worthing and Shoreham)

Q4 David Linden (Glasgow East)

Q5 Chris Law (Dundee West)

Q6 Mrs Cheryl Gillan (Chesham and Amersham)

Q7 Fiona Bruce (Congleton)

Q8 Gavin Newlands (Paisley and Renfrewshire North)

Q9 Alex Chalk (Cheltenham)

Q10 Bridget Phillipson (Houghton and Sunderland South)

Q11 Oliver Dowden (Hertsmere)

Q12 Lisa Nandy (Wigan)

Q13 Kevin Hollinrake (Thirsk and Malton)

Q14 Leo Docherty (Aldershot)

Quote of the Day

Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:

“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”

