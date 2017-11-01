Geraint Davies Speaks Out on “Endemic Cultural Problem” in Westminster

Labour MP Geraint Davies has given an interview to Good Morning Wales blasting the “endemic cultural problem” in Westminster and seeking “clarity” over what constitutes “unreasonable” behaviour:

“The problem we have got is a sort of endemic cultural problem that has built up over many years, it’s Parliament’s fault to a certain extent. When I arrived 1997 the background was public school boys who arriving with a hierarchical view of the world alongside a system where there was no career structure, no human resources no appraisals no support for staff or even MPs. There needs to be a more professional approach to people’s progress and a more transparent appraisals and a clarity over what is reasonable. Some of these things are clearly unreasonable. There have been advice notes sent out about behaviour and this sort of stuff, but it should be self-evident in terns of common sense. There are institutional cultural problems which need to be shaken up professionally.”

Separately, The Sun reports Corbyn’s office has received a complaint about an MP and is being warned against covering it up…

