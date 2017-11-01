Fallon Resigns

Michael Fallon has resigned as Defence Secretary following the Westminster harassment scandal. Who’s next?

Fallon letter:

People:




Quote of the Day

Anna Soubry calls for Damian Green to go:

“… You stand down, you remove yourself from this position until the conclusion of the investigation. That is what I would do.”

