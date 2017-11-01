Correction of the Year From the NUJ

And the winner of ‘Correction of the Year’ award goes to… the National Union of Journalists for this howler which is laughably outrageous even by the union’s standards:

“Yesterday we published a statement condemning a decision to strip-search media workers at the Prime Minister’s Office in Downing Street. We now accept that this was incorrect. The information was provided from a trusted source. However, neither the source nor NUJ staff made the necessary checks before publication. The event in question did not take place in this country. We apologise unreservedly to all concerned.”

“The event in question did not take place in this country”… oops!

November 1, 2017 at 1:16 pm



Quote of the Day

Andrew Pierce tells Anna Botting “I saw Kevin Spacey on Hampstead Heath”

Kevin Magure dead pans “Looking for rare Orchids?”

