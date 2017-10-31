What Happened to John Mann Naming Labour’s ‘Disco King’?

I will be naming a Labour MP who behaved appalling towards a young woman to the chief whip and leader Why was her complaint ignored before? — John Mann (@JohnMannMP) October 19, 2017

Last week John Mann vowed to name a Labour MP who “behaved appallingly towards a young woman” – he has yet to do so. At the time the papers said the MP was “extremely disruptive” on a foreign trip, “thinks he’s the disco king” and allegedly “groped a woman”. Corbyn’s office received a complaint about an MP this week but say “it would not be appropriate to share details”. The Tories put together a spreadsheet naming their wrong ‘uns. Labour’s brocialists are hushing theirs up…